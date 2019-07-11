Mansfield Legacy Trio bring bond to The Hill
Arkansas signed not one, not two, but three players from Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, TX, in their 2019 class.
We played “Who Does It Better?” with the Mansfield Legacy Trio of Enoch Jackson, Jalen Catalon and Taurean Carter.
Arkansas’ offensive line is expected to be improved in 2019.
Arkansas’ schedule is one the Hogs have a chance to show improvement in 2019.
Arkansas’ Chad Morris considers Memphis part of the instate recruiting.
Arkansas will be at the SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday.
Former Razorback and White Sox Catcher James McCann is living his best life at the All-Star festivities in Cleveland, OH.
