Part 2, Hog Newcomer Exclusive: TQ Jackson

We continue our Hog Newcomer series with an exclusive interview with TQ Jackson. Jackson is a wide receiver from Texas who committed to Arkansas back in December. The new Razorback is very eager to get started and prove he’s worth the hype. “They say SEC is like the closest thing to NFL,” says Jackson. “But […]

Part 1, Hog Newcomer Exclusive: TQ Jackson

On this edition of our Hog Newcomer Series, we highlight TQ Jackson. Jackson is a wide receiver from the small town of Jefferson, Texas who signed with Arkansas back in December. Although his first offer came from SMU, when Chad Morris was still the head football coach. Jackson did take an official visit to the […]

